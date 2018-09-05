Editor's note: This page was last updated Aug. 26, 2018.
Chicago hardly noticed when a white cop fatally shot a black 17-year-old in the middle of the street in October 2014. Laquan McDonald, who was carrying a knife, was the 14th person the city’s police had shot dead that year, and the days that followed saw no newspaper obituaries, no press conferences, and no large protests.
But McDonald’s death rocked Chicago 13 months later when a judge ordered the city to release a police dashcam video of the shooting. The infamous recording shows Officer Jason Van Dyke exit a police SUV and — within seconds — fire 16 shots at McDonald. Police reported McDonald had been swinging a knife at officers, but the video shows the teen walking away.
The fallout was swift: Officers were accused of a cover-up, the top cop was fired, and the U.S. Justice Department launched a probe into the city’s police department.
Now, Van Dyke will stand trial. Cops around the country have almost never faced prison time for on-duty shooting deaths. Will this be the rare officer found guilty of murder?
Whatever the verdict, the outcome could have profound consequences for the city.
WBEZ Chicago and the Chicago Tribune teamed up to make a podcast that examines the shooting, the fallout, and the trial. Get the backstory with our first episodes — out soon. And stay tuned for coverage as the trial proceeds.
Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the shooting and trial.
What's in the video?
The video shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald.
The nearly seven-minute video, recorded on a police dashcam, mostly shows officers on their way to McDonald, who was suspected of breaking into trucks and slashing the tire of a police car. The final minutes show Van Dyke exit a police SUV and open fire within six seconds. McDonald falls to the ground, bullets keep hitting him, and an officer eventually kicks away the knife in his hand. McDonald lies on the pavement and receives no immediate aid. The video has no audio.
What was Van Dyke charged with?
Murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct.
Thirteen months after the shooting, Cook County prosecutors charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder. The announcement came hours before the city released a video of the shooting. A grand jury later indicted the officer on six counts of first-degree murder and one count of official misconduct. In 2017, a special grand jury brought those same charges plus 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot to McDonald.
Is Van Dyke in jail while awaiting trial?
No. Van Dyke posted bond and has been living at home.
Bail was set at $1.5 million. To get out of jail, Van Dyke needed to post 10 percent of that. After Van Dyke spent six nights in jail, the officer’s father posted the required $150,000. Van Dyke, who has a wife and two children, was suspended without pay. He has been employed by the union representing rank-and-file officers, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.
Was there a police cover-up?
That will be determined at a different trial.
Three other Chicago cops — Detective David March and Officers Thomas Gaffney and Joseph Walsh — face charges of conspiring to cover-up for Van Dyke in the shooting. March was CPD’s lead investigator on the shooting. Walsh was Van Dyke’s partner that night. Gaffney was one of eight other officers on the scene during the shooting. March and Walsh have both resigned. The conspiracy trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 26.
When does Van Dyke’s trial begin?
Sept. 5, 2018.
Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said jury selection will begin on Sept. 5, but he can always change the date if he agrees lawyers need more time. Another potential delay: Gaughan has said he won’t rule on a request by Van Dyke’s attorneys to move the trial outside of Cook County until after an attempt is made to find an impartial jury.
Why has it taken so long for the trial to start?
It’s actually not that unusual for Cook County murder defendants to wait years for a trial.
Lawyers on both sides have been in the courtroom arguing for nearly three years about almost everything, including defense motions to dismiss the charges, the types of evidence and witnesses that will be allowed, and whether to relocate the trial.
Who will decide the verdict?
Either a jury or a judge.
Van Dyke’s lawyers have not yet announced if he will waive his right to a jury and instead choose to have Judge Gaughan decide the verdict. Van Dyke’s lawyers have argued that it will be impossible to find an unbiased jury in Cook County and want the trial moved elsewhere. However, Chicago police officers have traditionally chosen the judge option.
Who will be witnesses in the trial?
A witness list has not yet been released.
The prosecution and defense must each provide a list of witnesses before the trial starts (that means no surprise witnesses). Judge Gaughan is keeping those lists under seal.
How long will the trial last?
Unknown.
This could depend on whether Van Dyke chooses to have a jury or judge decide his fate. Jury trials are typically held nearly every weekday until the verdict. When there is no jury, the proceeding is called a bench trial. The judge often hears the case only two or three days a week. The prosecution and defense will still present their cases, call witnesses, and make closing arguments. Judges often take time to deliberate in bench trials.
How many years could Van Dyke be in prison?
Zero to life.
If acquitted, Van Dyke will not go to prison. If found guilty, the punishment will depend on the crime — murder charges carry a much stronger punishment than official misconduct — and on the number of counts. Each crime also has a range of sentences, and a judge considers factors like the severity of the crime and any previous criminal history.