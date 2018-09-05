Editor's note: This page was last updated Aug. 26, 2018.

Chicago hardly noticed when a white cop fatally shot a black 17-year-old in the middle of the street in October 2014. Laquan McDonald, who was carrying a knife, was the 14th person the city’s police had shot dead that year, and the days that followed saw no newspaper obituaries, no press conferences, and no large protests.

But McDonald’s death rocked Chicago 13 months later when a judge ordered the city to release a police dashcam video of the shooting. The infamous recording shows Officer Jason Van Dyke exit a police SUV and — within seconds — fire 16 shots at McDonald. Police reported McDonald had been swinging a knife at officers, but the video shows the teen walking away.

The fallout was swift: Officers were accused of a cover-up, the top cop was fired, and the U.S. Justice Department launched a probe into the city’s police department.

Now, Van Dyke will stand trial. Cops around the country have almost never faced prison time for on-duty shooting deaths. Will this be the rare officer found guilty of murder?

Whatever the verdict, the outcome could have profound consequences for the city.

WBEZ Chicago and the Chicago Tribune teamed up to make a podcast that examines the shooting, the fallout, and the trial. Get the backstory with our first episodes — out soon. And stay tuned for coverage as the trial proceeds.

Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the shooting and trial.